Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) traded up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.06 and last traded at $35.82. 3,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 8,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.39.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.66.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

