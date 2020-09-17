Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the August 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

NASDAQ PSCT traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,658. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.00 and its 200 day moving average is $82.80. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $100.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,698,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

