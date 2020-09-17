Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISTR shares. Raymond James cut Investar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Investar stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.83. 85 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,241. The firm has a market cap of $150.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. Investar has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $26.46.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $22.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. Investar had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Investar will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Investar by 48.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Investar by 14.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Investar by 96.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Investar in the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Investar by 37.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

