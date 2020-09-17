Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for GMS (GMS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GMS (NYSE: GMS) recently:

9/10/2020 – GMS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

9/9/2020 – GMS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

9/4/2020 – GMS had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2020 – GMS was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/26/2020 – GMS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

8/25/2020 – GMS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

8/6/2020 – GMS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

8/4/2020 – GMS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

NYSE:GMS traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,364. GMS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $802.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.40 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GMS Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of GMS by 136.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in GMS by 132.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in GMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

