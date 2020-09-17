Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 9,667 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,121% compared to the typical daily volume of 229 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 9,453.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SIRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.02.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

