Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 99,907 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 170% compared to the average volume of 37,002 call options.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,084,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,204,001. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $424.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.85.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.4253 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,116.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth $48,000. 18.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.