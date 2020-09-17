IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Short Interest Down 14.4% in August

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 679,800 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the August 15th total of 794,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPZYF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,567. IP Group has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90.

IP Group Company Profile

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

