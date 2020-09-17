IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Short Interest Up 29.2% in August

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IQEPF shares. ValuEngine raised IQE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get IQE alerts:

Shares of IQEPF traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,791. The stock has a market cap of $541.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. IQE has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.20.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.