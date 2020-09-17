iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 891,400 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the August 15th total of 682,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 792,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of DVY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,463. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.60. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.36.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 54.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.