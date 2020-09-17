Isodiol International Inc (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) Short Interest Down 26.8% in August

Isodiol International Inc (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the August 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Isodiol International stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 110,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,770. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. Isodiol International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.29.

Get Isodiol International alerts:

Isodiol International Company Profile

Isodiol International, Inc engages in the development cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals and consumer products. The firm operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, and United Kingdom. Its services also include the research, education, development, and manufacturing of cannabinoid products.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Isodiol International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isodiol International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.