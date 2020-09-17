IWG (LON:IWG) Trading Down 1.3%

Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 278 ($3.63) and last traded at GBX 279.60 ($3.65). 1,145,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 3,332,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283.20 ($3.70).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IWG from GBX 238 ($3.11) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IWG to a “sector performer” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 239 ($3.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.38) target price (down previously from GBX 410 ($5.36)) on shares of IWG in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. IWG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 328.17 ($4.29).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 269.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 253.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 782.11, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of -29.22.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

