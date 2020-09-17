Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JACK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

In related news, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $181,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,450.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:JACK traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.03. 19,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,113. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.60. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $93.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average of $65.98.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.63 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

