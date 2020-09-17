Japan Tobacco Inc (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,912,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the August 15th total of 1,664,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,274.7 days.

JAPAF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.03. 114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,942. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.75. Japan Tobacco has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $24.02.

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed food in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food business. It offers tobacco products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.