John E. Davis Purchases 10,000 Shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) Stock

Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) VP John E. Davis purchased 10,000 shares of Cryolife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.65 per share, with a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,009.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cryolife stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.74. 396,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 5.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43. Cryolife Inc has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $634.12 million, a P/E ratio of -55.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cryolife had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cryolife Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cryolife in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Cryolife in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Cryolife from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Cryolife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cryolife by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cryolife by 272.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cryolife by 577.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cryolife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

