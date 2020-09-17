John F. Sheridan Sells 401 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) CEO John F. Sheridan sold 401 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $44,258.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,991.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.79. 706,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,210. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.77 and a beta of 0.50. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $116.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TNDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

