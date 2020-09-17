John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the August 15th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000.

NYSE:HPS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,573. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

