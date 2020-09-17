Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $25,094.24 and approximately $957.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00048710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00244537 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00099077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.31 or 0.01502446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00220317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures’ launch date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

