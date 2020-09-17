Jose E. Rivera Sells 5,615 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $118,139.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,909 shares in the company, valued at $881,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jose E. Rivera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $127,460.50.

NTLA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 540,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,887. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.55. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $25.56.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

NTLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 84.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,885.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 27.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,078.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

