JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $115.33

JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.33 and traded as high as $118.50. JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income shares last traded at $118.00, with a volume of 199,109 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 115.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 99.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

