JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:JMF) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 21.50 Per Share

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:JMF) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.50 ($0.28) per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JMF stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 908 ($11.86). The company had a trading volume of 21,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.34 million and a P/E ratio of -3.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 905.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 893.57. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 598 ($7.81) and a one year high of GBX 1,430 ($18.69).

About JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

