JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:JMF) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 21.50 Per Share

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:JMF) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.50 ($0.28) per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of JMF stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 908 ($11.86). The company had a trading volume of 21,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.34 million and a P/E ratio of -3.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 905.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 893.57. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 598 ($7.81) and a one year high of GBX 1,430 ($18.69).
JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust
