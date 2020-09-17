Jungheinrich AG (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Down 23.0% in August

Jungheinrich AG (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.0 days.

JGHAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jungheinrich in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jungheinrich in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jungheinrich in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of JGHAF remained flat at $$32.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Jungheinrich has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

