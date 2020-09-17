KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

KBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $38.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,345. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. KB Home had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $913.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

In related news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,018.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,823,795.50. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. AXA lifted its position in KB Home by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 33,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in KB Home by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 888,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after buying an additional 682,349 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in KB Home by 447.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 545,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after buying an additional 445,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in KB Home by 193.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 750,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after buying an additional 494,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

