KBC Groep NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in August

KBC Groep NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 227.2 days.

Shares of KBCSF traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.50. 1,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778. KBC Groep has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $79.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.51.

About KBC Groep

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.

