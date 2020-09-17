KBC Groep NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in August

KBC Groep NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 227.2 days.
Shares of KBCSF traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.50. 1,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778. KBC Groep has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $79.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.51.
About KBC Groep
