Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) Trading Down 2.2%

Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) traded down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.76. 1,391,821 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,277,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The company has a market cap of $205.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Keane Group stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Keane Group worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

