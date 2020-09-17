Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) Trading Down 2.2%

Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) traded down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.76. 1,391,821 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,277,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The company has a market cap of $205.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Keane Group stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Keane Group worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC)

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

