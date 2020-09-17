Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.54.

KEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC upgraded Kelt Exploration from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Kelt Exploration from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of KEL stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,343,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,619. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$0.67 and a 12 month high of C$5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.54. The company has a market cap of $304.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$45.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post -0.6575155 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David John Wilson bought 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.47 per share, with a total value of C$7,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,056,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,072,452.30. Insiders acquired 5,266,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,746,200 over the last three months.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

