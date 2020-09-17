KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Up 18.2% in August

KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of KRYAY stock traded down $2.55 on Thursday, hitting $134.57. 5,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. KERRY GRP PLC/S has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $141.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.69 and its 200 day moving average is $122.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KRYAY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

