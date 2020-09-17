KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Short Interest Up 15.6% in August

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,480,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 13,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NYSE:KEY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.68. 8,455,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,974,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,637,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 101,383 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,852,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,200,000. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

