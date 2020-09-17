Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Short Interest Update

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.7 days.

OTCMKTS KYYWF remained flat at $$28.49 during trading on Thursday. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58.

KYYWF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

