Kier Group (LON:KIE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $8.20 EPS

Kier Group (LON:KIE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 15.30 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) by GBX (8.20) (($0.11)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of KIE stock traded up GBX 6.60 ($0.09) on Thursday, reaching GBX 61.35 ($0.80). 7,409,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,306. The company has a market cap of $99.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Kier Group has a one year low of GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 154.60 ($2.02).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KIE. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

