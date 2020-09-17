Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.15.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRP. ValuEngine raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TD Securities began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 31.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 57.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRP stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $7.20. 1,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $421.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 143.18%. The business had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

