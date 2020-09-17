Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $287.90

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 287.90 ($3.76) and last traded at GBX 277 ($3.62), with a volume of 15521264 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 273.50 ($3.57).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KGF. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 222 ($2.90) to GBX 271 ($3.54) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kingfisher to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 246.60 ($3.22).

Get Kingfisher alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 683.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 267.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 196.92.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.