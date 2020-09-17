KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KGSPY. HSBC downgraded shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY traded up $4.30 on Thursday, reaching $89.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 803. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.30. KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR has a 52-week low of $38.99 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

