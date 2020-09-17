KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR alerts:

Shares of KNRRY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,188. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $32.40.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company also provides entrance systems, HVAC systems, control components and windscreen wiper systems, platform screen doors, friction material, simulators, driver assistance systems, power supply systems, and control technology products; and torsional vibration dampers and powertrain-related solutions for diesel engines.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.