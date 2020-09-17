Know Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Know Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:KNWN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Know Labs stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.47. 41,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,534. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. Know Labs has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc, develops, markets, and sells proprietary technology solution for authenticating or diagnosing substances or materials. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics, which allow the user to identify, authenticate, and diagnose materials and substances.

