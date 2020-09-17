Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.66

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and traded as low as $2.59. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 368,356 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KKPNY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.