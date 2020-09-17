Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.66

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and traded as low as $2.59. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 368,356 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KKPNY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

