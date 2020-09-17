KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) traded down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.93 and last traded at $55.93. 513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ABN Amro raised KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average of $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.39.

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks.

