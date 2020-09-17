Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Short Interest Update

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,282,800 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the August 15th total of 1,027,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

KLTHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koolearn Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Koolearn Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Koolearn Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLTHF remained flat at $$4.66 during midday trading on Thursday. Koolearn Technology has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $4.66.

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited provides online extracurricular education services under the Koolear brand in China. The company operates through three segments: College Education, K12 Education, and Pre-school Education. It offers live and pre-recorded courses for pre-school, K-12, and college segments.

