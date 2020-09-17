Krios Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,517.00 (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Krios has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Krios token can now be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. Krios has a total market cap of $8.65 million and $8,517.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00048397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00101204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00245133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.34 or 0.01502769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00220358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 tokens. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

