Kuende (KUE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $116.00

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Kuende token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Sistemkoin and Bancor Network. Kuende has a market cap of $173,683.53 and approximately $116.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kuende has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kuende Profile

Kuende (CRYPTO:KUE) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 tokens. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kuende is kuende.com . Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende

Buying and Selling Kuende

Kuende can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Sistemkoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

