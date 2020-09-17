Kyber Network Hits Market Cap of $222.41 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Kyber Network token can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00010259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $222.41 million and $51.01 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044369 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $500.90 or 0.04576788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009142 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00055999 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00035156 BTC.

Kyber Network Profile

Kyber Network (KNC) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,440,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,083,010 tokens. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

