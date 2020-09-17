Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 295,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.13% of Lam Research worth $63,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4,671.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,037 shares of company stock valued at $23,254,085 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $348.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $306.19. 68,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,891. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $351.76 and its 200-day moving average is $298.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 28.84%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

