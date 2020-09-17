Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Short Interest Update

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 96.0 days.

OTCMKTS GSEFF remained flat at $$72.75 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.32. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $113.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

