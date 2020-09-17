Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will report ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Las Vegas Sands reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 148%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 30.4% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LVS traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,433,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102,551. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 112.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

