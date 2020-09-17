Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.53

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.53 and last traded at $62.95, with a volume of 288189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.26.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Lennar alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.72.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter.

About Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.