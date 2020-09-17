LEOcoin Trading 1.8% Higher This Week (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $69,386.94 and $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEOcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,867.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.67 or 0.03512084 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.07 or 0.02135461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00445684 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.14 or 0.00838633 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010971 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00047706 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00536706 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LC4 is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

LEOcoin Token Trading

LEOcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

