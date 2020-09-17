Level01 Trading 6.7% Lower This Week (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Level01 token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Level01 has a total market capitalization of $22.76 million and $1.13 million worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Level01 has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044408 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.45 or 0.04566056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009144 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00056012 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00035141 BTC.

Level01 Token Profile

Level01 (CRYPTO:LVX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,460,195 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . The official website for Level01 is level01.io . The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level01 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

