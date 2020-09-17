Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) CEO Purchases $125,400.00 in Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) CEO Balan Nair bought 15,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 264,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,265.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LILA traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,334. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.44. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $19.91.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $848.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,250,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,192,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 967,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth $7,815,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 401,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 312,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

