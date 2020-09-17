LIQUEFIED NAT G/S (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LIQUEFIED NAT G/S (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

LIQUEFIED NAT G/S stock remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 11,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,382. LIQUEFIED NAT G/S has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.

LIQUEFIED NAT G/S Company Profile

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification and progression of liquefied natural gas (LNG) development projects to facilitate the production and sale of LNG. It operates through LNG Infrastructure, and Technology and Licensing segments. The company's projects include the Magnolia LNG project located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the United States; and the Bear Head LNG project situated in Point Tupper, Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada.

