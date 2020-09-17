Litecoin Cash One Day Volume Reaches $61,899.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $61,899.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, Exrates and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.10 or 0.01216138 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,793.18 or 0.98618975 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 691,282,950 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, SouthXchange, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

