Lition (LIT) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, Lition has traded 32.7% higher against the dollar. Lition has a total market cap of $5.10 million and $503,144.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,952.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.46 or 0.03583223 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.75 or 0.02143255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00447696 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.39 or 0.00852692 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00047897 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00543814 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011213 BTC.

Lition Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange, Hotbit and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

